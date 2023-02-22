Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 7:37 AM
Published 7:15 AM

Snowy and colder Wednesday

2-22 Thursday Lows

Periods of snow into Wednesday afternoon... as much colder air arrives.

TODAY: A period of heavy snow is possible from late this morning into the early afternoon. And we will continue to see scattered snow showers into the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Very cold temperatures overnight with morning lows in the single digits and teen. Snow will continue in the mountains.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cold Thursday with a few isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Highs Thursday will top out in the upper-20s and low-30s.  We'll see a gradual warming trend starting Friday and continuing Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s.  The mountains will continue to see spotty snow showers through Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content