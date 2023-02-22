Snowy and colder Wednesday

Periods of snow into Wednesday afternoon... as much colder air arrives.

TODAY: A period of heavy snow is possible from late this morning into the early afternoon. And we will continue to see scattered snow showers into the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Very cold temperatures overnight with morning lows in the single digits and teen. Snow will continue in the mountains.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cold Thursday with a few isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Highs Thursday will top out in the upper-20s and low-30s. We'll see a gradual warming trend starting Friday and continuing Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s. The mountains will continue to see spotty snow showers through Saturday.