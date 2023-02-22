Mesa Ridge remains undefeated
The Mesa Ridge boys basketball team remains unbeaten after beating Adams City in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs 74-50 on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies will play Silver Creek on Saturday.
