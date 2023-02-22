Lewis Palmer advances in the Class 5A playoffs
The Lewis Palmer boys basketball team is moving on in the Class 5A playoffs. The Rangers defeated Eagle Valley 82-71 on Wednesday night.
The Lewis Palmer boys basketball team is moving on in the Class 5A playoffs. The Rangers defeated Eagle Valley 82-71 on Wednesday night.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.