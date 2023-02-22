Air Academy off to a good start in the Class 5A playoffs
The Air Academy boys basketball team, the top seed in the Class 5A playoffs, crushed Gateway 66-27 on Wednesday night. The Kadets will play Glenwood Springs on Saturday.
