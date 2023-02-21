Warm and windy ahead for the afternoon... with snow on the way for Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-60s. Might even see a few low-70s out into Baca County. Breezy to windy this afternoon with strong winds possible across the eastern plains.

TONIGHT: Snow moves into the mountains tonight... with heavy snow possible overnight and during the day on Wednesday. A blizzard warning goes into effect for the eastern San Juan mountains starting at 5 pm tonight. Along the I-25 corridor we'll see some light snow showers Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED: Another band of heavier snow may impact the Pikes Peak region tomorrow afternoon and into the evening. A cold front may sag as far south as the Highway 50 corridor leading to a wide range of temps from the 20s in Colorado Springs to the upper-30s and low-40s around Pueblo. Snow amounts will also vary widely but 2-5" in Colorado Springs is possible and anywhere from a trace to 2" possible for Pueblo.