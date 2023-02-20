Windy and warm Monday

Strong winds in the mountains to the west of Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and very mild conditions with highs in the low to mid-60s. Expect SW winds 10 to 15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph. Much higher winds over the higher mountainous terrain.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with morning lows in the mid-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: Warm and breezy once again Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Our next winter storm works into the area on Tuesday night... this will bring Colorado Springs a chance for some light snow on Wednesday morning. One to two inches from downtown to areas in northern El Paso county. Much colder on Thursday.