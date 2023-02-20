Data shows Colorado Springs gas prices highest in ten years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gas prices are continuing to rise across Colorado Springs. According to GasBuddy, the average cost for gas is $4.12/g.

On Feb. 13, GasBuddy reported prices were $4.03/g. Since January, prices rose 54.5 cents per gallon. Prices are 80.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

This week, the national average price of gasoline remained the same nationally, averaging $3.37/g.

Looking at today's gas prices in comparison to the state's average about ten years ago, Colorado gas prices have risen 62 cents per gallon. As of Feb. 20, the most expensive gas in the state was priced at $4.59/g while the least was $2.41/g.

Below is a look at gas prices in Colorado Springs compared to the national average going back ten years:

February 20, 2022: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

February 20, 2021: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

February 20, 2020: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

February 20, 2019: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

February 20, 2018: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

February 20, 2017: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 20, 2016: $1.50/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)

February 20, 2015: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 20, 2014: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

February 20, 2013: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)

Diesel prices, on the other hand, are averaging $3.99/g and are expected to fall as summer gasoline prices approach.

