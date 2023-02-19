Cripple Creek Ice Carving Festival makes a return after 2 years

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 14th annual ice festival and carving competition kicked off Saturday in the mountain town of Cripple Creek.

It's one of the largest ice carving events in the country.

The sculptures are all themed and staged along Bennett Avenue, along with small business vendors and activities.

The festival is a huge economic driver for the local community, small businesses, and tourism in the Cripple Creek area. It's especially exciting because it hasn't been held since 2019, after being cancelled the last 2 years due to the pandemic.

Everyone who comes through is asked to judge the ice carvings for a $5,000 prize.

If you can't make it out this weekend, it goes until the 26th at noon when the winners will be announced.