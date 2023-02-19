Colorado Springs restaurant owner raising money after losing 18 family members in Turkey earthquake

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the death toll in Turkey and Syria surpasses 46,000 people, and as rescues begin to decrease, a Colorado Springs restaurant owner says he's lost 18 of his own family members. Now, he's cooking and trying to raise money to send his family, as they grapple with so much loss.

Erdal Bengogullari has owned the Purple Onion Grill in Colorado Springs for over 30 years, serving up a slice of his home country.

But now, after unimaginable heartbreak, he's getting love back from the community, trying to support him and his home country of Turkey.

"Even though we are very popular, it's nice to see new faces just for the support," Bengogullari says.

"Unfortunately, it hit my mother's side (of his family). Their whole apartment complex went down. And as they pulled, 11 of them, the whole family."

Bengogullari is desperately searching for ways he can help his surviving family. He's planning a fundraiser for March 5, to sell the food of his home country and donate all of the proceeds.

"Can't bring back what happened. So right now, it's just, they are in a surviving mode," he says. "My sister said, all they do every day, is bury people."

Bengogullari can't get to Turkey right now to he;p, as his sister and mom live in their car.

For now, Bengogullari is sticking with what he can do. Making food, and in turn, making money, to send overseas to his surviving family.