Manitou Springs celebrates 30 years of history at annual Carnivale

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manitou Springs celebrated their 30th annual Carnivale Saturday at Memorial Park.

The theme this year is 'Manitou Time Machine', so people are dressed up in costumes of the decades. For example, western cowboys to 70's hippies.

It's always held the weekend before Mardi Gras, and begins with a gumbo cook off. The competition starts at 8 a.m. with judging and tastings beginning at 10:45 a.m.

The carnivale King, Queen, and Court will be honored as parade royalty. The cavalcade will leave from Memorial Park at 1 p.m. and ends at Soda Springs Park.

Anyone is welcome to march in the parade including leashed pets. Cars are not permitted.

There will be an after party at Soda Springs Park from 2-4 p.m. with awards and a DJ. There will also be karaoke from 2-9 p.m. at the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, a drag show and hors d'oeuvres at the Manitou Art Center at 4, and live music from 2 p.m. to midnight at Armadillo Ranch Restaurant.

Another aspect of the carnivale is the free art gallery at Commonwheel. It celebrates the 30 years of the carnivale in Manitou with original artwork, posters, masks, and multimedia art.

Parking on-site will be limited. Everyone is asked to park in either the Hiawatha Gardens Parking Lot located at 10 Old Man's Trail or at Manitou Springs High School and Middle School located at 415 El Monte Place for $10, with a free shuttle service running from 10 a.m. -4 p.m.