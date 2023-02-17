State lawmakers to investigate rising utility bills throughout Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- High utility bills are a concern for many Coloradans. Especially with rising costs already seen at places like the grocery store and at the pump.

Now, state lawmakers are taking action by creating a special committee, which could lead to legislative and policy changes before the current session ends in early May.

This committee of four Democrats and two Republicans from the House and Senate will meet several times over the next few months to investigate rising utility bills.

Their goal is to learn what is causing these sudden increases.

According to KRDO's News Partners in Denver, the Chief Economist for the Public Utilities Commission, which regulates energy companies, says the cost of natural gas increased by 40% compared to last year, and gas usage increased by 30%, leading to higher utility bills.

Senate President and Democrat representing Boulder Steve Fenberg said the committee wants to look into what types of expenses are being passed on to consumers going into these increases.

"Why are certain types of expenses allowed to be passed on to consumers, whether it's fuel costs or operating costs or fees," Fenberg said. "We need to get to the bottom of exactly what has let us to where we are."

Economists say the energy company Xcel and other gas companies pass on the price of natural gas to customers dollar-for-dollar.

When the committee meets, it will hear from utility companies, energy experts, and the public.

"The stories that have been coming from the news about this and doing the deeper dive on utility bills has been very helpful and has helped people understand what is and what is not causing these increased rates," Fenberg said. "Now as policymakers, I think it's appropriate for us to look at that from a policy perspective."