State High School Wrestling tournament semifinal action

There's only one match left for the wrestlers in their quest for a state title. All classifications going in the semifinal round starting with the ladies, Katey Valdez continues her dominance. Valdez matched up with Fountain Fort Carson's Eyvori Jacquez, they went all three rounds. Valdez would win by decision and is now 37 and oh on the season.

At 105 pounds, Alexsys Jacquez would get it done for the Trojans, moving on to the finals after pinning Larhea Whaley.

On the boys side, Pueblo County's Zion Mares, would win by pinning his opponent. The Hornets like to say they keep busting brackets.

At 132 pounds, Izaiah Padilla, advances as he pinned Mesa Ridge's Mickail Skeldum.

Boden White will wrestle for a state title, as he won by decision with score of one to nothing.

At 144 pounds, Tony Macaluso would win by major decision with a score of 15 to 5,“We have a bunch of Xfactors on the team. If it wasn’t for them our room wouldn’t be competitive so it’s all about the factors that come through and shock the bracket,” says Macaluso.

Probably not shocking the bracket, Pueblo East's Weston Dalton get a shot a third straight state championship, he won by major decision.

Falcon's Javani Majoor, pins Montrose's Quinn Brown in just over a minute into the match, “I knew he was going to come off a little stiff. I wrestled him last weekend in the finals at regionals and so I knew what he was feeling like. I kind of knew he had a game plan already but just went out there and wrestled and do my thing,” says Majoor.