Chaffee County community mourns the loss of young marine

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A procession took place Thursday night for a young marine who recently passed away.

Thursday, local law enforcement participated in a procession for Christopher Hutchings. He was escorted through Buena Vista to Salida.

According to the Buena Vista Police Department, Hutchings graduated from Buena Vista High School in 2022 and was part of the wrestling team.

Below is a look at his procession:

His service funeral services, with full military honor, will be held in Buena Vista on Sunday, Feb. 26.