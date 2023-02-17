Black ranchers call for passage of C.A.R.E.N. Act at Denver capital protest

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Black ranchers from Yoder and dozens of supporters took to the steps of the state capitol to call on lawmakers to pass an act that would criminalize racially motivated emergency calls.

The ranchers, Courtney and Nicole Mallery, accuse their neighbors and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office of racially attacking them. The sheriff's office denies those allegations and said the department investigated more than 170 calls regarding the ranchers.

However, nearly 50 of those calls came from Teresa Clark, the Mallery's neighbor just south of their property.

The Mallory’s can access their ranch through one of two gates. One of those gates is on an easement that runs between their property and Teresa Clark's. According to arrest documents, she said the Mallery’s drive by her house multiple times a day when she is home to intimidate her. The arrest affidavit also said the Mallery’s told Clark what to pack for heaven and yelled, “Hands up, don’t shoot.” Clark said she is in fear for her safety.

But according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the 60-foot easement is technically on the Mallery's property, but it is made available to those whose only access to their property is by the easement, like Clark.

“Farming is not a crime," Courtney said today at the protest. "Working your own land, moving about your own land is not a crime.”

The Mallery's didn't respond when asked about the controversy with their neighbors being characterized as a property dispute.

Clark's complaints and an investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, including the seizure of three security cameras on the Mallery’s property that were all pointed at the Clark’s property, ultimately led to the most recent arrest of Courtney and Nicole Mallery. Both were charged with felony stalking.

The Rocky Mountain NAACP said the Mallerys' neighbors are weaponizing the El Paso County Sheriff's Office against the couple.

"Those that we elect in positions of power need to be held accountable when they turn a blind eye to racism," Courtney said. "When we spot those bad apples, we have to remove them because they just tarnish everything.”

The Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies (CAREN) Act would criminalize someone who calls law enforcement with a false accusation based on their race.

A version of the law has passed in Oregon, New York, and New Jersey. No bill has been filed in Colorado.

The sheriff's office announced Thursday it'll release additional body camera footage and records related to the EPCSO's interactions with the Mallerys. Those are expected to come out in the next few days.