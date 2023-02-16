Two robotic teams at Eagleview middle school heading to international competition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Eagleview Middle School is making history. Two of its robotics teams placed top in the state in December and are now heading to international competition.

The Electric Eagles took first place and the Microbots took second place.

The teams start working in September to build their robots for competition.

"I found it very interesting that we could solve real-life problems like with a robot on a table made of legos," said Nicole Trimillos a member of the Microbots.

"They have to learn to code the robot, learn to build the robot, and they literally just start with a brick and pieces all over the place. They have to come up with the design for the table mission," said Amanda Trimillos, the robotics coach at Eagleview Middle School.

After building their robots, they also have an innovation project.

"So they had to find a challenge with power and come up with their own solution to power," said Amanda.

"We did a few things. We did three. We had a blimp that collects energy, we have a sewer that transports energy, and a plexiglass pole that stores energy," said Axel Nadarson a member of the Electric Eagles.

The Microbots innovation project is a robot that can clean and fix solar panels and one they're working on getting a patent for.

"When we were interviewing and asking questions for Colorado and out-of-state solar farms, we were telling them about our innovation project and they said if we were to patent and run the idea they would actually use it on our solar farm," said Nicole.

The Electric Eagles will be heading to Word Competition in Houston and the Microbots are going to an international competition in California.