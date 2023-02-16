The Classical Academy retires Daniel Carlson’s jersey
On Thursday afternoon, The Classical Academy retired Daniel Carlson's number 35 jersey. Carlson graduated from TCA in 2103 and now is a place kicker for the Las Vegas Raiders.
