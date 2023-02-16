Day one of the state high school wrestling tournament

The quest for a state wrestling title began on Thursday at Ball Arena with the first session of Class 2A and 3A boys along with the girls. We kick things off with the girls, Fountain Fort Carson had a good showing in the prelims. Katey Valdez got things going quickly pinning here opponent in 43 second and staying undefeated at 35 and oh.

At one hundred pounds Yiliani Garcia of La Junta, took more than two minutes but she advances by beating Dalilah Aguayo of Arvada.

Alexsys Jacquez of Fountain Fort Carson advances, she only needed one round to get a pin. She's keeping a winning mentality going forward,

"Just that if I really want state I should go out there and think I'm untouchable and no one can score on me. Just stay in the right mindset and think that I can do it. My take downs were really good. I kept a lot of pressure on her head head and just stayed on her and made sure I had right position," says Fountain Fort Carson wrestler, Alexsys Jacquez.

In one hundred and ten pound weight class, Jessica Farmer of Coronado moves on to the quarterfinals. It took Katherine Seals almost six minutes but another Trojan wrestler advances and her teammates in the 170 pound weight class, Makayla Taylor came up with a sudden victory.

In Boys Class 2A, 120 pound weight class, Alex Martinez would win by pinning his opponent in the second round.



In Class 3A, 150 pound weight class, senior Xavier Martinez takes care of Eaton's Aidan Juhl in a minute thirty and advances with a 29 and 5 record. Next him, a mat over, in the 157 pound weight class his teammate Eyan Peek pinned Salida's Jace Young.

Dilan Ruiz of La Junta would win by major decision with a score of thirteen to zero, to move on in the 175 pound weight class. His teammate at 285 pounds, Eric Petque would slam down Caleb Van Meter to get the fall,

"Just got to give it God because you know he lead me here, but all in all a good match, gotta keep on going," says La Junta wrestler, Eric Petque.