Pikes Peak Region DUI Task Force presents annual awards to local law enforcement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Each year, the Pikes Peak Region DUI Task Force presents the Ken Jordan award. This award is presented to those who, in the eyes of their peers, embody the qualities of fallen Officer Ken Jordan in the respect of DUI enforcement.

Colorado Springs leads the state in impaired fatal crashes. According to CSPD data, in 2022 there were 55 fatal crashes. 15 of those were confirmed to be impaired driving with an additional 22 still pending investigation. The city in total saw 677 impaired crashes in which no one died.

The Pikes Peak Region DUI Task Force was developed because the region was seeing a lot of impaired fatal crashes and very high blood alcohol levels compared to the rest of the nation.

The nominees were chosen by their peers based on being standouts in their field who frequently go the extra mile in DUI enforcement. This includes going beyond standard department expectations, reducing the number of impaired drivers on the road by a significant amount, continuing DUI education, and demonstrating themselves as a leader.

"The feeling we get seeing the officers out there working against what seems like an incredibly uphill battle, it's so fulfilling," CSPD Sergeant Craig Simpson said.

CSPD Officer Jessica Bates was chosen as the 2022 15th recipient of the Ken Jordan award.

"I look at DUI enforcement as homicide prevention," Bates said. "We will never know how many lives we have saved, but through continued training and education, the goal is to keep the city safe. I found that completely fascinating when I first started DUI enforcement and I wanted to be able to embark that knowledge onto other officers as well."

The task force also presented a lifetime achievement award, which is awarded to an officer who has dedicated over 20 years toward traffic safety.

CSPD Officer John Parisi and Sergeant Craig Simpson were both chosen as the 2022 winners.

"DUI Enforcement is a difficult field," Simpson said. "It requires a lot of attention to detail and a lot of officers shy away from it. So at the beginning of my career, I liked looking at the things other officers shy-ed away from and thinking, I want to do that. Knowing that with every arrest I make I may have prevented a crash, an injury, or a death. So it's very rewarding in that aspect."