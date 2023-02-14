Love is in the air in Pueblo as couples head to the courthouse to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pueblo County Clerk and recorder, Candace Rivera, Valentine's Day is one of the busiest times of the year for couples to get married. Rivera said she has seen a steady stream of couples walking in and out of her office on Tuesday.

"It's a very happy occasion. And so but it's exciting when someone comes in all dressed up and ready to sign that marriage license," said Rivera.

KRDO spoke with one couple, Robert and Sophia Darby. Robert said he knew he was going to marry Sophia after the first time he laid eyes on her.

Mr. and Mrs. Darby

"First time I met her, I gave her a hug, and it was magic. At that moment, I knew she was the girl for me," said Robert.

Sophia said she felt the same way.

"Me too. It was like such a deep connection. I can't even explain it," said Sophia.

The couple said what better than Valentine's Day to officially say "I Do."

"It's a lover's day. It's meant for us," said Sophia.

The couple's wedding rings

The Darbys said their next stop is the Bahamas to celebrate their marriage.