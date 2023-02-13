Suspects currently face no charges related to Fountain Police Officer’s death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, all three suspects connected to the police chase across El Paso County that ended with an officer with the Fountain Police Department falling 40 feet off a bridge were scheduled for court hearings.

FPD Ofc. Julian Becerra died Saturday night, nine days after he was seriously injured trying to detain suspects Devon Bobian, Danisha Pacheco, and Anthony Vallejos.

Bobian and Vallejos are currently housed in the Pueblo County Jail where they had active warrants before their arrests, while Pacheco is in the El Paso County Jail.

Devon Bobian (Left), Danisha Pacheco (Center), Anthony Vallejos (Right)

As of Monday afternoon, only one of the three suspects faces charges stemming from the overall incident. However, no charges have been levied against the suspects specifically related to Ofc. Becerra's death.

Pacheco faces multiple felony charges; assault with extreme Indifference, aggravated robbery with intent to kill, vehicular alluding, motor vehicle theft, and menacing.

According to Pacheco's arrest records, she tried to steal a vehicle at the Love's gas station in Fountain off I-25, while law enforcement were in pursuit.

Pacheco is being held on a $100,000 bond.

As for the two other suspects, they've yet to be charged in connection to the events that took place in El Paso County on Feb. 2.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office told 13 Investigates that Ofc. Becerra’s death could have an impact on the severity of the charges that could levy against all three suspects. However, there isn't a timetable for when charges against the suspects will be brought forward. The investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff's Office did say investigators are trying to piece together how Ofc. Becerra fell and if the suspects were directly or indirectly involved,

Defense attorney Jeremy Loew told 13 Investigates he anticipates felony murder charges to be brought forward against all three suspects, regardless of intent.

"During the commission of stealing a car, you're evading police or eluding police and you hit somebody and kill them," Loew said. "Not only is that vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, it's also felony murder because you killed somebody during the commission of another crime, even though it was not your intent to do so."

Below are two verified donation sites to help his family during this difficult time:

The Southern Colorado Law enforcement Foundation, this donation site gives 100% of funds received to the family.

The GoFundMe created by Ofc. Becerra's brother-in-law.