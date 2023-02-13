Money from Club Q GoFundMe to be shared with employees and performers Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Club Q staff and entertainers will receive payments from an organized GoFundMe on Friday after a handful of them raised concerns that they haven’t been paid since the shooting from that specific fund meant for employees.

About a week after a gunman entered Club Q shooting and killing five and injuring several others, Matthew Haynes, the club’s founder, organized a GoFundMe to “ensure the Club Q staff and entertainers don’t suffer financial hardship due to this horrific act” and to “remodel Club Q.”

The GoFundMe description goes on to state:

“The owners of Club Q will be responsible for allocating these funds. Employee and Entertainer funds will be released based on the percentage of hours worked. We intend to ensure employees and entertainers do not suffer any loss of income while we rebuild our space. The remaining funds will go directly to an official Club Q memorial for the victims, remodeling and ensuring a safe space for the future.”

Haynes told 13 Investigates that the fundraiser is not for victims and that any relative who lost a family member in the shooting or anyone who was at the club during the shooting should go through the Colorado Healing Fund.

However, Club Q staff and entertainers claim they haven’t received a cent from the more than $55,000 that has been raised.

According to Haynes, the concerns come from a disgruntled few, and the payments to both staff and entertainers will be distributed Friday. He said direct employees of Club Q, like bartenders, will receive 1.5 times their monthly wage average between September and November of 2022. He said these funds will make up for anything not covered by unemployment.

The entertainers will receive three times their monthly wage average from when they performed at Club Q between September and November of 2022 — for the last three months the club has been closed. Haynes said Club Q doesn’t directly hire any entertainers. Instead, the club contracts with a company that provides them. But this means they aren’t eligible for unemployment, so entertainers will receive the full three-month payment, unlike Club Q employees, who only receive half.

Haynes said staff members and entertainers have received more money in the last three months from all the different fundraisers being organized, especially from the Colorado Healing Fund, than they would have if Club Q was still open.

According to Haynes, Club Q is on track to reopen by the fall of 2023. The interior gutting of the existing Club Q building hasn't been set, but that will take place in April.