Aspiring officer speaks on legacy of officer Julian Becerra

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- As community members gather in front of the Fountain Police Department to honor Officer Julian Becerra, the crowd is reflecting on his sacrifice and legacy.

Becerra died Saturday night, nine days after falling forty feet from a South Academy Boulevard overpass in pursuit of a carjacking suspect.

"I was devastated and heartbroken," said Zechariah Werner. "He was compassionate, dedicated, and hardworking."

Werner just graduated from the Pikes Peak Law Enforcement Academy, where he was taught arrest control tactics under the guidance of Officer Becerra.

"He knew that his life would be on the line, too," said Werner. "And it was worth the dedication and the honor and respect that he was giving to the community."

Werner said the news of Becerra's fall rippled through the law enforcement academy community, as word spread to El Paso County and beyond.

Though it's a sobering reality of the sacrifice law enforcement makes, Werner says Becerra's sacrifice is motivating him, even more, to dedicate his life to protecting communities like Fountain.

"I will definitely take everything that he taught me within the academy, and I will apply that every day to how I interact with people," said Werner.