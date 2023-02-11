Super Bowl foods that won’t break the bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the Super Bowl right around the corner, many football fans may be wondering how to save money while still hosting a watch party.

First of all, stick to a basic entrée such as chicken strips or wings. If you want more options, you can throw a potluck and have guests bring sides to pass around.

Also, go with finger food to avoid buying plastic silverware and plates. Wings, nachos, frozen bite-sized snacks, veggie sticks, and chips and dip are inexpensive but great options.

Another fan-favorite is baked beans, which have not risen in price with inflation. Beans make for an inexpensive dip alternative to salsa or cheese.

Also, stay away from food that contain eggs, like potato salad, since they've gone up in price.

"Chicken tenders, wings, definitely are key," Famous Dave's Colorado Springs Manager Rodrigo Mendoza said. "Finger food that way you avoid buying plasticware or plates. A piece of advice would be getting a potluck together."

Also, make it BYOB, or "bring your own beverage." It's widely acceptable to have your guests bring their own desired drinks. This then helps you avoid guessing what everyone might want, plus saves money.

It may sound obvious, but also pay attention to deals at the store. Sometimes going to the grocery store without a set food plan frees up options so the meal can be planned around sales and deals.

For example, Natural Grocers has a Super Bowl deal through Feb. 28 to feed 4 people a chicken wing meal including 2 sides for $17. As well as a 4-person chili deal for $15. They also have certain chips on sale as a 2 for $5 deal as well as 99 cent beans.

Employees at Natural Grocers recommend everyone shop for their Super Bowl meals Saturday rather than waiting until the day of.