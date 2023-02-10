Pueblo receives $600k+ from Safer Streets and Roads for All grant

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo was awarded more than $600,000 from federal grants to combat roadway fatalities and serious injuries.

According to officials, Pueblo is one of 510 communities to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation, with a total of $800 million distributed across the nation.

“We are grateful to receive this notice of funding from the Department of Transportation and the impact this will have on our Pueblo community,” Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar

The Safer Streets and Roads for All Grant (SS4A) program is meant to create zero deaths and serious injuries on roads.

The $681,000 to Pueblo will be used to develop a comprehensive, evidence-based safety and action plan. This will be done through city planning and redesigning transportation ways in the city.

The city is required to provide $85,200 for the project.

Gradisar publicly committed to an eventual goal of zero roadway fatalities by 2045.

This specific grant distributes money to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries. Metropolitan planning organizations, counties, cities, towns, transit agencies, Federally recognized Tribal governments or a combination of multijurisdictional groups were eligible to apply for funding opportunities.