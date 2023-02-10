One dead in Yoder house fire, animal law enforcement evacuates wolf hybrids on property



EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Yoder, just east of Colorado Springs.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, crews arrived at Sengbeil Road in Yonder around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Once at the scene, deputies called on the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) to help evacuate multiple animals on the property.

According to the HSPPR, the sheriff's office asked them to rescue wolf hybrids that were in danger due after being involved in the house fire.

It's unclear how many wolf hybrids were at the home at the time of the fire.

The El Paso County Sheriff's office said there is no criminal element being investigated at this time. Simla Fire will remain the lead agency on this case.