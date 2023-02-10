El Paso County GOP’s lawsuit against Colorado GOP dismissed ahead of leadership vote

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A judge dismissed the El Paso County GOP's lawsuit against its state counterpart before county members cast ballots to elect new leadership.

The infighting within the El Paso County GOP has been ongoing for months and recently bubbled over to include the entire state party.

Vickie Tonkins, the chairwoman of the El Paso County GOP, has been at the center of the disorder. Since taking office in 2019, party members have accused her of disenfranchising voters, mishandling party funds, inciting violence, and not providing a list of the party’s precinct members.

The complaints were raised to the state GOP with concerns that Tonkins couldn’t lead a fair county reorganizational meeting Saturday, where El Paso County GOP members will vote in new leadership positions.

Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown ordered a special meeting last week “to ensure there is integrity in the election of officers.” Members of the Colorado Republican Party Central Committee voted 139-123 to bring in a neutral party to replace Tonkins and lead the reorganizational meeting.

However, before the meeting, Tonkins and six other precinct committee members filed a lawsuit against the state GOP, claiming the special meeting violates state law.

According to Colorado Revised Statute 1-3-106, “The state central committee of any political party in this state has full power to pass upon and determine all controversies concerning the regularity of the organization of that party…within any county.”

However, the lawsuit claimed the state GOP has no authority to remove Tonkins or precinct committee members from their positions.

On Thursday, an Arapahoe County judge dismissed Tonkins' lawsuit.

The Colorado Republican Party said in a press release the courts "agreed that the State Central Committee is the final authority in internal party matters. This is an important ruling in favor of the First Amendment and our freedom of association."

On Saturday, El Paso County GOP members will vote to elect the chair, vice chair, and secretary of the party. The meeting at Discovery Canyon will be chaired by Gregory Carlson instead of Tonkins.

Tonkins announced she will be holding her own reorganizational meeting at Sand Creek on Saturday. Kristi Burton Brown, the chair of the Colorado GOP, said any votes cast at Tonkins’ meeting will not count.

“As the State Party Chairwoman, I want your vote to count,” Burton Brown said in a press release. “Your voice deserves to be heard in El Paso County. As I have said from the moment the State Central Committee issued its final decision last Tuesday, the meeting at Discovery is the only official, lawful re-organizational meeting in El Paso County. The Court agreed with us today and fully dismissed Chairwoman Tonkins' claims.”