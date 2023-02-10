Boys high school basketball highlights featuring Fountain Fort Carson and Doherty
The Doherty boys basketball team defeats Fountain Fort Carson on Friday night 54-53.
The Doherty boys basketball team defeats Fountain Fort Carson on Friday night 54-53.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.