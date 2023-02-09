Pueblo Police officer arrested for harassing female officer back on the streets

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An officer with the Pueblo Police Department faces criminal charges for allegedly harassing a fellow officer earlier this week.

Scott Aubuchon, 31, is accused of following his ex-girlfriend, a fellow officer, home from work and coming and going multiple times from her house while engaging in multiple arguments. He faces misdemeanor harassment and domestic violence charges.

13 Investigates obtained court documents outlining what led up to the officer getting arrested.

According to arrest documents, the victim called 911 at 2:27 a.m. on Feb. 6 regarding Aubuchon. She told dispatch Aubuchon was "going crazy" and threatening to "kill himself."

After speaking to dispatch, the victim agreed to go to the police station to speak to investigators to explain what happened.

Arresting documents said Aubuchon and his ex-girlfriend were both eating with friends at an Old Chicago in Pueblo. From the restaurant, Aubuchon followed her home, despite her multiple requests to not come over.

Once inside the home, the woman told investigators that Aubuchon "grabbed her rifle and was lying on the kitchen table." She managed to get the rifle away from him, and he left.

According to the affidavit, Aubuchon was threatening to "kill himself" before allegedly coming and going three separate times from her home.

After he left for the third time, court documents said that's when she called 911 and reported him.

While being interviewed by investigators at the station, she showed police 18 missed calls from Aubuchon between 12:44 a.m. and 2:40 a.m.

That same day, investigating officers interviewed Aubuchon at the Pueblo Police Department.

Aubuchon admitted that there was a verbal argument that day. However, he said he only came and went from her home twice. He also denied calling here 18 times and told the officer he had deleted their text messages. The affidavit states Aubuchon claimed he made hurtful comments towards her out of "emotional anger" but that he wasn't suicidal.

According to the affidavit, the victim told officers that she was afraid of what Scott was going to do if he came back. The officers then took Aubuchon into custody.

13 Investigates learned Aubuchon's former wife had also asked for court protection from him in the form of a civil protection order in January 2022. In those documents, his ex-wife outlines serious physical assault allegations in front of their children.

However, the protection order was vacated in February 2022. It's unclear why the protection order was vacated.

13 Investigates reached out to the Pueblo Police Department for comment on Aubuchon's arrest. A spokesperson said he is on administrative leave pending an internal and criminal investigation into his conduct.

Aubuchon's attorneys have not responded to 13 Investigates' request for comment at the time of publication.

The officer was released on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, or non-monetary bond, one day after his arrest.