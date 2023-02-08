Controversial 2424 Garden of the Gods rezoning back on the table with changes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A developer is trying to rezone 125 acres for a mixed-use development at 2424 Garden of the Gods Rd. — more than a year after being denied by the Colorado Springs City Council. But the new application comes with some changes.

The developer, 2424 GOTG LLC, is proposing a maximum of a 320-unit residential development and 200,000 square feet of non-residential space along the intersection of Flying W Ranch Rd. and N. 30th Street. This is 100 fewer units than the developer's previous application which was denied in 2021.

According to the city code, a developer can resubmit an application one year after it was denied.

Based on the above new plan, the developer will leave the current commercial building in Area A. Area B will either be 200,000 square feet of non-residential space, a maximum of 100 unit townhomes, or a combination of both. Area C will include a maximum of 220-unit apartments. The developer said Area D, about 55 acres, will remain an open space.

This differs from the proposed plan in 2021, which included 420 multi-family residential units in addition to 200,000 square feet of non-residential floor space. That plan was approved by the Planning Commission (4-3 vote) in March 2021. It then went to the Colorado Springs City Council, which initially approved the plan during the first reading in May 2021. However, during the final reading in August 2021, the council changed course and the plan failed 5-4.

The developer filed a lawsuit, asking a judge to reverse the council’s decision. The judge denied the reversal, and the lawsuit is now in the appellate court.

“When you consider the impacts and the concerns that were raised the last go around, as well as for planning commission and city council to consider today, there have been changes and those changes do affect how the ultimate build of the project would occur,” said Daniel Sexton, a planning supervisor with the City of Colorado Springs.

Residents in surrounding neighborhoods, including Mountain Shadow, have many of the same concerns from the previous application. The most significant concern is the development will increase density, threatening the safety of western neighborhoods in fire-prone areas.

“Almost everyone that has a really emotional attachment is because they lived here during the Waldo Canyon Fire,” said Bill Wysong, the president of the Mountain Shadow Community Association.

During the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012, Wysong said it took residents in the Mountain Shadow neighborhood five hours to evacuate due to traffic congestion. He said adding 320 units to the area would be detrimental.

“The housing density really ties into more people and no evacuation planning due to no timing,” Wysong said.

Emergency evacuations are not criteria the planning commission or the city council can consider in a rezoning change. However, public interest, health, safety, convenience, and general welfare can be considered.

“The change itself is not in the public interest, safety, or general welfare,” Wysong said.

Since the previous denial of the zone change, the city passed a new emergency evacuation ordinance. The law creates predetermined evacuation zones and new software that would identify areas affected during an emergency and information on how to evacuate.

“City has taken significant steps to address and will address wildfire evacuations moving forward,” said Andrea Barlow, who is representing the developer.

Other resident concerns include more traffic, lack of school infrastructure, increased crime, obstruction of views, and a threat to the Bighorn sheep population.

The rezoning change went before the Planning Commission on Wednesday. If approved, the Colorado Springs City Council would need to approve the application as well.