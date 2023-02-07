Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says access to emergency pet care is almost unheard of in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Monday, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) spoke to the Pueblo City Council to present their yearly review. In its review, the HSPPR noted some specific challenges they're facing.

According to the HSPPR, there are only eight full-service clinics and two mobile units located in Pueblo. They said access to vet emergency care is almost unheard of.

"If one of our officers picks up an injured dog late at night, there is only one clinic that will be open till 9:00," said Duane Adams, President and CEO of the HSPPR.

Adams said even if residents living in Pueblo are responsible pet owners, it's nearly impossible for them to do the right thing due to limited options.

"Well, even if you're a responsible pet owner here and you're trying to do the right thing, it's almost impossible to do that because of the shortages of resources for emergency care," Adams said.

Another issue HSPPR is facing is the accessibility of humane euthanasia services. They said many residents in Pueblo are coming to them for that service instead of a local vet due to the short supply of them in the Steel City and across the region.

"We would much prefer people go to their private veterinarian and when that time comes, hold the animal, make sure it's comfortable and it passes the way it should go," said Adams.

Adams said they're hoping that their new Pueblo Wellness Clinic that is opening at Petsmart in 2023 will help with the increase in animals. The clinic will be able to spay and neuter pets as well as give them other vaccines that they need.

"We're going to open it up to cat spay-neuter. We are currently in the process of getting all the approvals and permitting to get that modification made to the facility. We hope to see that happen really soon," said Adams.

According to the HSPPR, the Animal Welfare Association of Colorado, (AWAC) is planning on introducing a bill to the state legislature that would help with pet care in all of Colorado. It would allow for the use of veterinary technicians to do more than just be technicians. It would allow Colorado vets to prescribe medicine and diagnose pets online through telehealth. This is something Colorado Vets did during COVID, but the executive order has since expired. The HSPPR said they're putting in their full support for this bill to pass.

The HSPPR said they plan on having conversations with students at the local colleges in Pueblo to get them interested in the field of veterinary medicine.