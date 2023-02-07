Colorado Springs residents collecting donations for Earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Turkish American Cultural Society of Colorado is now asking for the public's help. They're in need of donations to help send to the victims of the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6th.

The group is asking mostly for winter gear. Members of the organization said currently in Turkey there are about 7 to 8 inches of snow on the ground and people are living on the streets. They are in-need of jackets, winter boots, and snow gear.

"The pictures… It's devastating," said Hakan Karan, Turkey Native. "They have nothing. It's the dead of winter, the buildings have collapsed, they can't go home, they have nowhere to go, they have no food, they have no water, they have no clothes, they have nothing," added Karan Karan, wife of Hakan Karan.

It's been more than 24 hours since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. More than 7,100 people have been confirmed dead. Hakan Karan is a Colorado Springs resident but is originally from Ankara, Turkey.

He says seeing the disaster the earthquake has caused has left him and his wife heartbroken. So now, he along with other members from the Turkish American Cultural Society of Colorado have organized donation drop-off location sites.

"The people of Turkey are very focused on community and coming together and now it's an opportunity for us to come together for them as well as the people of Syria as well," added Meral Jones, donation volunteer.

Meral Jones, Hakan Karan, and his wife Laura Karan are three Colorado Springs residents that are now collecting items for the victims of the earthquake. However, there are more people helping across Colorado.

"Right now, there are 15 donation spots around Colorado, and there are more coming every hour. It seems like people are signing up to offer to be a donation spot as well," added Laura.

The Turkish American Cultural Society of Colorado hopes to collect all the donations by Thursday, February 9th. They will then send them to Denver Friday morning and transport them to the Turkish Consul location in Los Angeles, where they will be shipped to Turkey and Syria.

"We might all not have a lot of money to give right now, but we all can spare a few items even if it's just a handful of items," added Meral.

The donation drop-off will be happening every week. Listed below are the 15 drop-off location sites.

Fort Collins: 2708 Rawahs way 80526 Fort Collins, CO, Ceren Buegel

CO SPRINGS: 877 Altamont Ridge Drive Colorado Springs CO 80921, 719-330-0100 Hakan Karan,

719-930-0886 Laura Karan

COLORADO SPRINGS: 312 West Cheyenne rd,

Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Öznur Tuna-Miller : 719-291-2353

BOULDER: Belgin Yucelen Studio 103 Canyon Blvd (drop off by noon tomorrow, 02/07)

DENVER: Istanbul Cafe, 850 S Monaco Pkwy, Unit 9, Denver 80224

DENVER: CC Framer, 2422 East 6th Avenue Denver 80206, contact Erol Elmas at (303) 322-8334 (From 9 am - 7 pm)

DENVER (DTC): Nese Sahin Insurance & Financial Services. 7979 E Tufts Ave, Ste 217, Denver CO 80237

Neşe Şahin: 303-598-5935

9:00 am-7:00 pm

AURORA: Happy Ladybug Early Learning, 2005 Willow St, Denver 80238

GOLDEN: CSM Petroleum Engineering Department, PE Administration Office, Room #206

1600 Arapahoe St., Golden, CO. For after-hours (after 5 pm), please call Tugce Calisgan at (303) 801-7035

GOLDEN: Adventure In Colors 1800 Jackson Street #214

Golden 80401, Meltem Kuran at 720-341-8748

THORNTON; 10060 Quivas st Thornton co 80260 Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday (all day)

Burcu Dağlı:817 308 60 18

PARKER; 9628 Keystone Trl Parker 80134

Until 9 pm

Doğa BAYSAL: 713 498-97 72

VAIL:

8 Snow Goose Eagle, CO

Arzu Başyıldız : 970-390-2643