Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 17-year-old was taken into custody Saturday after reportedly shooting his father on the east side of Pueblo.

Saturday, at 12:02 a.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. 7th St. on reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man with one gunshot wound to the knee. Initial statements from the family described that shots were fired outside the home. At one point, the victim went outside to see what was happening that's when he was shot.

However, according to the PPD, further investigation revealed the victim's 17-year-old son shot his father because he wouldn't let him borrow the family van. The son went outside with a rifle and began shooting at the van before eventually turning and shooting his father.

According to the PPD, officers found 11 shell casings outside of the victim's home. Police also found the van outside of the victim's residence had several bullet holes in the windows.

The juvenile suspect was screened into the Pueblo Youth Services Center for 1st Degree Assault.