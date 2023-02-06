Colorado Springs seeing rising increase in new business start-ups

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, there has been a significant increase in business start-ups in Colorado Springs in the last year or two.

To give an idea, they've received 462 new business requests in 2022 compared to 412 in 2021, and 348 in 2020.

There has been an uptick, particularly in food trucks, restaurants, coffee shops, urban gardening, fitness providers, and online marketing businesses industries starting up lately in Colorado Springs.

The Small Business Development Center also predicts the economy in the Pikes Peak region to continue to grow.

"The population is expected to explode here in the next few years," Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center Consulting Coordinator Shaula Denton said. "The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC is bringing in large corporations along with the city. A lot of big tech companies are coming here and we have 5 military installations."

The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center offers services to those looking to launch a new business. Such as registering their business, writing a business plan, how to apply to receive benefits and resources to help with licensing, access to exclusive local discounts from chambers, and free consulting.

They offer a special discount once a month for a full day of classes and access to services for $30.

The next one is Monday, March 6.