7 months after a 13-year-old girl was shot and killed, her Pueblo West family is still seeking justice

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO)-- On June 27, 2022, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office were called to the Perkins home. 13-year-old Hailey Perkins had been found unresponsive in her bedroom by her brother, the sheriff's office said. Not long after, she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office labeled her death a 'suspicious death', and later, the Pueblo County Cororer said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office then opened a homicide investigation.

The manner of death in the case of Hailey Perkins, 13, found in her Pueblo West home on 6/27/22 has been ruled a homicide. In cooperation with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Dept. investigation, we are now able to release that her death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head. pic.twitter.com/kt2MUcpUlK Pueblo County Coroner,08/02/202022

Seven months later, her family is still left wondering who killed their daughter. On Saturday night, they held a vigil outside the family home, hoping to bring more awareness to the unsolved case.

"She was ambitious, she had a lot more life to live than what they cut her life for," her mother, Tanya said.

She's still reliving what happened in June, and the moment Perkins was found.

"Her brother found her and thought she was playing, and then he went to touch her and she's cold. He grabs her and pulls her over to start doing CPR. When he pushed on her stomach, all this blood came out of her mouth."

On Saturday, Tanya is huddled around a fire with a candle in hand, still hoping her daughter's killer will be caught.

Despite no arrests being made in connection with the case, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says there is still an active and ongoing investigation.

"There's cameras everywhere, how come nobody knows nothing," Tanya adds.

She's praying someone will be held accountable for what happened to her daughter, a day before her 14th birthday.

"I just wish they would wrap it up so we can get some answers," Tanya said. "We will scream her name until the day I die."

If you know anything regarding the case, you can call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.