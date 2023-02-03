Colorado Springs Police arrest juveniles dubbed the ‘Kia Boys’ involved in multiple auto thefts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested several juveniles involved in the theft of multiple KIA vehicles.

Wednesday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Kum N Go gas station at 2588 Airport Rd. to investigate a suspicious vehicle. According to police, the vehicle was a white KIA sedan at the gas pumps filled with several juveniles.

The reporting party told officers they suspected the vehicle might be stolen "based upon damage" on the vehicle.

Once at the scene, officers tried contacting the juveniles. However, they fled and while leaving, crashed into another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was injured.

Investigators confirmed the white KIA was an unreported stolen vehicle. Additionally, CSPD said detectives with the CSPD Motor Vehicle Theft unit were aware of "several juvenile males who were involved in the theft of KIA vehicles." Detectives then responded to the area where the suspects live.

According to CSPD, detectives were able to find the stolen vehicle and eventually contacted it at a grocery store. The suspects fled, again, but were captured and charged with motor vehicle theft.

Detectives identified several suspects involved in a "significant pattern of stolen KIA vehicles" and referred to themselves as the "KIA Boys."

The name of the suspects has not been released.