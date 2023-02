Broncos officially name Sean Payton new head coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Broncos on Friday named Sean Payton the franchise's 20th head coach.

Payton's signing comes after multiple sources, including our partner 9News, reported a deal between the Broncos and New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, which will send multiple draft picks to the Saints.

In response to Friday's signing, Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner issued the following statement:

Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind. He shares our commitment to winning championships for Broncos Country and we’re excited to welcome him as our new head coach. Sean knows how to build a championship culture with high expectations. He coaches with intensity and attention-to-detail while setting and maintaining high standards. Sean pours his heart and soul into winning with preparation, creativity and a genuine love of the game. It is rare in any sport to hire a head coach with Sean’s credentials and we appreciate the first-class manner in which the Saints approached this process. We also appreciated the opportunity to meet and learn from the other highly qualified, outstanding coaches we interviewed. Our goal was to identify a strong leader for the Denver Broncos who is focused on winning, and we found him in Coach Payton. Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner

The Broncos plan to formally introduce the 59-year-old coach at an 11 a.m. press conference on Monday.