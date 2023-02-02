Two Calhan female wrestlers are blazing a trail

The town of Calhan will never be confused with Los Angeles but it's not hard to find stars here. Calhan is home to the first two girls state championship wrestlers in their weight classes, Ciara Monger and Taylor Knox, "To see, like that, people know us and they're like, Where's Karen? I've never heard of that before. And they're like, You're so good at wrestling. Like, where? How is Calhan this little small town doing so good?," says Taylor Knox. Ciara Monger adds, "People don't really know where we're at until we do something big like this, like me and Taylor winning or something like that. So I think it's cool to see how much our school has grown."

They're still going. Monger is a junior and is halfway to a four peat after winning state as a freshman and sophomore. Knox is a senior, and looking for here second state crown in three years. They've been wrestling since they were four and five respectively and watching the sport grow with so many more girls involved makes them happy, "Being around girls who actually enjoy the sport, it's just a really genuine experience. We're pushing each other every single day to our limits because we know there's someone out there, maybe ten other girls, that are better than us or training to beat us right now," says Knox. "We took a group picture my freshman year, very small, and then like, it just blew up. We're like, we never took group pictures because there's so many girls," says Monger.