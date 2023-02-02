Colorado Springs Utilities replaces 5-mile stretch of aging natural gas pipeline in $1.8 million project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities employees are working to replace a five-mile stretch of natural gas pipeline in North Colorado Springs, which used to provide natural gas to over 70,000 of their customers.

The 1.8 million dollar project centers on the Kettle Creek substation, near Old Ranch Road and Interquest Parkway, because of its high-impact location.

Through the project, the utility company will install 1,600 feet of new pipe, replacing the existing, aging pipe that acts as a main feeder of natural gas for the area.

Colorado Springs Utilities says many of the company's existing pipes and wires are in areas of risk because the pipes cross dry creeks that can quickly fill with rainwater or melting snow and put a strain on the pipeline.

This project will not only replace the existing pipes with newer materials but will also install the new pipes deep underneath Kettle Creek for increased protection.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, they are using "specially-trained, in-house teams" to oversee the project. The utility company says because they are using in-house employees, they will save customers approximately 5.4 million dollars in the replacement process.

They say they are working on the Kettle Creek section of the pipeline now to protect an endangered species in the area. The section of land houses the endangered Preble's Meadow Jumping Mouse, but the animals are inactive from September to April.