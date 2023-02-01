Student-Athletes from Southern Colorado signed their letters of intent to play at CSU Pueblo

You'd think the CSU Pueblo football team, with its winning culture would want to go out and get some studs and you'd be right. The Wolfpack went out and snagged Fountain Fort Carson star receiver Darian Martin. He's pretty good. He's a tough player who makes things happen and he'll fit right in, "This is what you dream about as a kid, whether it's D1, D2, you know, just being able to sign on signing day with, you know, some of the best athletes in the world. And not only that, but I'm going to arguably a top ten D2 program in the nation. So this is a dream come true. I think I'll walk in that receiver room and I'm the most competitive guy in there. I'm going to go out there and compete every day, give it my all, and make everyone around me better. I'm the best in the state," says Darian Martin.

The Pack added another big time playmaker, Pueblo West's Titus White. He came to our state from Texas and in one season, landed a scholarship with one of the nation's best division two programs, "Very surreal moment. I came along way a year ago. I really didn't know how this was going to be. Hard work really pays off. It's really surreal. I'm still soaking it in, and I got my whole family here from Texas, so it's a big moment for all of us. You can't really get no better than that," says Titus White.

The Thunderwolves added some might to their softball team, Fountain Fort Carson outfielder Hannah Weros, she calls CSU Pueblo her dream school, and now that she's going to CSU Pueblo, she'll be a nightmare for opposing pitchers, "It was kind of like, Oh, my gosh, this is actually happening. It was like a dream from when I was like 11 years old, saying, I want to play in college softball, and then being a senior up on the stage and actually signing the paper, it was really a surreal and kind of like emotional moment. Oh, I love it. My dad's a huge softball (fan). Like, he loves softball. So the fact that he's going to be able to come and watch my games and I get to see my little sister grow up, being in middle school is really nice and I love it," says Hannah Weros.