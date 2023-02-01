National Signing Day part one

Palmer Ridge kicked off National Signing Day with seven players committing including offensive lineman Jackson St. Aubyn who's taking that big brain of his to Yale, "It's awesome. Yeah, it really like it feels like real now. I don't know why it didn't before, but, like, at this moment, it's like it's really exciting," says Yale bound, Jackson St. Aubyn.

Walker Himebauch is a five star long-snapper. While he admits hat doesn't make him super popular, he got attention from some big schools, and Himebauch is now committed to play football at Kentucky, in the SEC, college football's best conference, "When I started playing football, I wasn't even a long snapper. I didn't even start doing that till my sophomore year, so didn't even know this was going to happen. A year ago, didn't have any of these opportunities. So I'm so blessed to have all of this and I just can't wait," Kentucky bound, Walker Himebauch.

Carver Cheeks was one of the best players in the state. He's a nightmare to deal with at receiver and defensive back. He was one of the three Mesa Ridge student-athletes to sign. Carver will be a great addition to the University of Northern Colorado, "When I first got the offer, it was so surreal. I think it was unbelievable. But since I came today and put the pen to paper, that's when I really realized that it's time to go. It's a dream come true. I've been waiting for this moment for a minute. I've been waiting for this for years, for sure. I didn't think I was going get this opportunity," says Northern Colorado bound, Carver Cheeks.

Northern Colorado has a heck of a recruiting class. The Bears also landed Fountain Fort Carson quarterback Tavian Tuli. Tuli will play linebacker because he's good at everything. Northern Colorado was wide to get him, "It's a great blessing, you know. So all these guys I know, all these guys are happy. I'm happy, and happy to see everyone else excited. You know, it's a brand new future, a new road ahead. But I know God got me. I'm just pretty, pretty blessed and excited," says Tuli.