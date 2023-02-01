Michelle Obama launching podcast based on ‘Light We Carry’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michelle Obama’s recent celebrity-filled book tour is becoming a podcast. Audible announced Wednesday that the former first lady will launch the “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” on March 7. It’s based on Obama’s tour promoting “The Light We Carry,” her second bestselling book, which featured special guests like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, David Letterman and more. Obama released “The Light We Carry” book on Nov. 15, 2022, and kicked off her promotional tour the same night. She was joined in Washington for the first event by DeGeneres. Episodes of “The Light Podcast” will be an Audible exclusive for two weeks, and will be widely available on other podcast platforms after that.

