Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 12:51 PM
Published 1:09 PM

Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum commemorating Black History Month

February is Black History Month and the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
February is Black History Month and the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) is celebrating Black History Month with a series of galleries.

This month, the CSPM invites the public to experience special guided tours, public programs, and more.

“We want everyone to explore Black history at the CSPM all year round through our exhibits, programs, and virtual galleries. During this special month, we are looking forward to sharing with the community more stories and providing opportunities for them to delve deeper,” said Leah Davis Witherow, CSPM Curator of History

Visitors in Any Place that is North and West Exhibit. From the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

The CSPM is featuring the stories Any Place That is North and West, The Story of Us, and COS@150 in its permanent galleries. Online, the CSPM has an innovative Story of Us Mobile website that documents how the Black community has continued to shape the Pikes Peak region socially, politically, intellectually, culturally, and economically.

Black History Guided Tours

  • Every Saturday at 11 a.m.
  • RSVP required
Black History Live: Josephine Baker, Wed., Feb. 8

Black History Live: Josephine Baker

Black History Series – Legacy Matters & The Art of History

Black History Series – Legacy Matters & The Art of History

Story of Us Mobile: Black Entrepreneurs History Tour

  • Take a self-guided tour to explore how Black entrepreneurs shaped Colorado Springs's history
  • Details here
Lunch & Learn: Back in the Day, Wed., Feb. 22

Lunch & Learn: Back in the Day

For more information on the CSPM, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content