Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The trial for a Pueblo County man accused of killing a foster child is set to get underway after more than two years.

Ramondo Jones, 38, faces a single murder charge after the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley in September 2020.

According to the 10th Judicial District, Jones’ previously faced a jury for the murder charge, but the courts declared a mistrial and jurors were sent home back on October 14, 2022.

The retrial was scheduled for Tuesday.

Ramondo Jones

Aiden was put into the Pueblo County Department of Human Services foster system as the toddler's parents were trying to turn their lives around.

Dacey Spinuzzi, Jones’ girlfriend at the time, was tasked by Pueblo County DHS to watch over Aiden and three additional foster children.

According to transcripts from a previous court hearing obtained by 13 Investigates, prosecutors say the extent of Aiden's injuries included a fracture to his arm, a missing toenail, and a broken toe. Prosecutors told the judge Aiden's injuries were tantamount to torture.

Two months after Aiden was placed into Spinuzzi’s care, Jones was charged with Aiden's murder. Spinuzzi was also charged with child abuse and accessory to the crime.

Aiden was placed in Spinuzzi's home in July 2020. According to testimony in court, abuse and violence existed in the household consistently for ten years prior.

Dacey Spinuzzi (Left) and Ramondo Jones (Right)

According to previous court testimony, Spinuzzi stated that Ramondo Jones frequently abused her, both physically and sexually. Much of the physical abuse would occur in the bedroom where the children slept. She said Jones would often abuse Spinuzzi in front of the children.

Spinuzzi officially pled guilty to accessory to first-degree murder - a class 4 felony. This admission of guilt stems from a plea agreement with the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Spinuzzi's child abuse charge was dismissed.

During a plea hearing, Spinuzzi told the judge she lied to law enforcement to hide Seeley's injuries and protect her boyfriend.

Spinuzzi sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 17, presumably after she testifies against her boyfriend Jones.

Jones is currently being held in the Pueblo County jail on a $2 million bond.