Springs Rescue Mission implements emergency protocol for homeless amidst frigid temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Currently the Springs Rescue Mission is under emergency operation protocol for their services at the shelter.

This means their daytime hours have been extended to allow their services all day due to the frigid and arctic temperatures.

When temperatures fall below 20 degrees these 24 hour emergency services and protocol are implemented to keep people out of the elements.

"It's life and death situations for folks out there on the streets," Springs Rescue Mission Chief Development Officer Travis Williams said. "So we do everything we can to make sure folks can stay warm, safe, and dry in the daytime hours and evening hours."

These extended hours allow people to receive 3 meals a day, shelter, showers, and laundry services. They're also allowed to bring their pets with them to this shelter.