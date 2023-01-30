Snow removal efforts in Colorado Springs for late January storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs city snow plows were busy Sunday clearing roads and spreading sand to prevent accidents.

Sunday morning, crews focused on treating primary and secondary roads paying close attention to bridges and overpasses as they are the most dangerous when covered in ice and snow.

In the afternoon and into the evening hours with roads mostly cleared of snow, crews continued to lay down sand and salt mixes.

Colorado Springs Operations Snow Manager Chris Howard said approximately 25-30 plows were out in the morning hours, and a full call out of 40 plows expect to be patrolling in the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday morning crews continued to treat roads and monitor slick spots.

Howard also said the north and west sides of town got hit the hardest with the storm. So they have been focusing their efforts there and conducting their full operations in those locations.

Roads are expected to continue to be slick. So it’s encouraged that motorists slow down, give plenty of time to get where they’re going, and increase the following distance from the vehicles in front of them.