Pueblo law enforcement awarded for volunteer work to support Special Olympics

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement offices with both the police department and sheriff's office in Pueblo are being recognized for their charitable work with the Special Olympics.

Over the weekend, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office was awarded the State Director's Agency Award for their volunteer work and role in organizing and executing the annual Torch Run.

Officer Meagan Chapman with the Pueblo Police Department also received a rising star award for her work with the same event.

Each year, deputies and officers host a segment of the annual Torch Run that raises money for more than 15,000 Special Olympic athletes each spring.

Congratulations to both agencies for doing so much for an incredible cause.