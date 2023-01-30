North Douglas Creek Channel Restoration project almost complete in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A big improvement is in the works for Colorado Springs' stormwater system.

According to city officials, the North Douglas Creek Channel Restoration project, which began in 2019, is nearly complete.

City of Colorado Springs

Extreme erosion through the channel was threatening to damage Sinton Rd., a portion of I-25, surrounding properties, and railroad tracks.

The city used various devices that were constructed to slow the water down to reduce future erosion in the creek and surrounding areas. The project is designed to reduce the amount of sediment that's eroded downstream into Monument Creek.

City of Colorado Springs

Sewer lines, gas lines, water lines, and other utilities also needed to be relocated to prevent erosion.

Construction for the project cost $4.6 million and was funded by the City's Stormwater Enterprise, Colorado Springs Utilities, and a FEMA Grant.

According to officials, it took many years for the City to get this project to construction due to the complexity of the project area.

The project is expected to be finished by March.

According to the city, this is one of 71 identified projects through the City’s Inter-Governmental Agreement with Pueblo County that committed Colorado Springs to spend $460 million over the next two decades to enhance public safety, provide improved water detention, improve water quality, and reduce flows, including the amount of sediment that flows downstream.