‘It was time,’ Colorado Springs man loses second parent to quadruple shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs family is now mourning the loss of 86-year-old Ivory Mallory, who died this weekend from his injuries after a quadruple shooting in late August.

Gregory Mallory, a Colorado Springs resident and son of two of the victims, said his father's been wrestling with physical and emotional pain ever since the shooting. That night, Ivory lost his wife and Gregory's mother - Shirley "Sue" Mallory.

While Ivory survived the initial shooting, the last few months haven't been easy.

Following multiple surgeries and months spent in hospitals, therapy, and finally hospice, Ivory died on Jan. 27 in his sleep. Gregory says he is relieved that Ivory is finally at peace.

"He made it into the new year, but his condition declined," said Gregory. "It was time. I'm just glad it's over for him. He was in more mental anguish than he was physical."

Gregory said he thinks about the shooting often. He watched the Ring doorbell camera that showed the shooting unfold.

"I've watched the video, the full video. You can't see him get shot, but I can hear my dad say, 'Sue, Sue.' You know, she didn't respond," said Gregory. "Then after that, he was shot."

Since the shooting, Gregory has been traveling back and forth between Milwaukee, where his dad lived, and Colorado Springs, where his aunt Carrie Barnhill is recovering.

Gregory said he hasn't worked for the past five months because he's been helping his family.

Now that his father's gone, Gregory said he's just working to move forward.

"It's just a point of me trying to move on right now and honor my dad as best possible," said Gregory. "To get back to Colorado and get my life back in order as best as I can."

Gregory said he'll lay his father to rest at a Veterans cemetery in Wisconsin. Ivory will receive military honors for his service.

Barnhill, his aunt, is still healing from multiple gunshot wounds to her feet in Colorado Springs. Gregory said she can walk but is still going back and forth to appointments.