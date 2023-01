WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the City of Woodland Park announced a portion of Highway 24 will be closed while crews work in the area.

According to officials, crews will spend much of Thursday taking down holiday decorations in the medium. Highway 24 will be down to one lane from Pikes Peak Ave. to West St. in Woodland Park.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and prepare for possible traffic.