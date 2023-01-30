Colorado Springs distracted driver arrested, accused of starting chain reaction of crashes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was arrested Saturday evening after police say they caused a chain reaction car accident on I-25 near Circle Dr.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a distracted driver of a black Ford truck looked away from the road and didn't realize traffic was slowing. That resulted in the driver colliding with the rear of another vehicle, leading to a chain reaction of crashes.

CSPD said five vehicles were involved in the crash. Multiple drivers and occupants were taken to nearby hospitals.

Two lanes of southbound I-25 were closed for nearly two hours while the crash was investigated and vehicles were being towed.

The driver of the Ford, Shaun Tuffentsamer, was arrested.